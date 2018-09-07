Eagle Butte, S.D., formerly Winnebago, Neb.
Sarah Julianne Gunderson, 18, of Eagle Butte, formerly of Winnebago, entered into the spirit world on Sept. 2, 2018, from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Services will be 2 p.m. today at the Native American Church in Winnebago.
Sarah "Manto Cant'e Wast'e Win" was born on Nov. 11, 1999, in Sioux City. Sarah attended many schools including Winnebago Public School, Flandreau Indian School in Flandreau, S.D., Tiospaye Topa in LaPlante, S.D., Somerset Public School in Somerset, Wis., and West Monona in Onawa, Iowa. She resided in many places with her mother and was currently residing with her father in Eagle Butte. She was employed at various places since the age of 16.
Sarah loved her music and, most of all, her baby sister, Sophia. She will be missed by all her friends and relatives.
Sarah is survived by her father, Edward Lee Gunderson; her mother, Lili L. Wolfe; siblings, Edward K. (Ingrid) Gunderson, Theodore J. (Wakiya) Wolfe, Lillian G. Gunderson and Sophia A. Gunderson; several nieces and nephews; her maternal grandmother, Winona E. Armell; her paternal grandmother, Charlene Fourbear of Eagle Butte; and her many relatives of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.
We thank everyone for their prayers, donations and being with us throughout this difficult time. We thank God for the time we had Sarah with us.