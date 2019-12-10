Sarah Larson

Alexandria, Minn., formerly Sioux City

On Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, Sarah Juliana (Hentges) Larson was called home after 104 fruitful and productive years on earth. She passed away peacefully at her home in Windmill Ponds Assisted Living facility in Alexandria, Minn., with family by her side.

Services for Sarah are at 10:30 a.m. today at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osakis, Minn. Interment is at the Calvary Cemetery in Osakis next to her husband, Sherman. Arrangements are by the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis.

Sarah was born June 3, 1915, in Alexandria to Clement and Helen (Quigley) Hentges. When just 1 month old, the family moved to a farm 10 miles north of Osakis. Sarah attended St. John’s School of Nursing in Fargo, N.D., and became a registered nurse. She married Sherman L. Larson. Sarah was head nurse of the maternity ward at Eithel Hospital in Minneapolis. The Larsons owned a funeral home in Osakis. They later sold and moved to Sioux City, when they purchased a funeral home from W. Harry Christy.

While living in Sioux City, Sarah was active in the Sioux City Women’s Club, the Quoto Club, the YWCA and the Literary Club. She belonged to the American Cancer Society, serving both as a board member and the chairperson of their education department.