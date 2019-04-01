Try 3 months for $3

Cleghorn, Iowa

88, died Saturday, March 30, 2019. Visitation: April 3 from 2 to 7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee, Iowa. Burial: Private, Liberty Township Cemetery, Meriden, Iowa.

the life of: Sarah 'Sally' (Haller) Oswald
