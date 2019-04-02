Cleghorn, Iowa
Sarah "Sally" (Haller) Oswald, 88, of rural Cleghorn, passed away Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Private family burial will be Thursday morning in Liberty Township Cemetery, rural Meriden, Iowa. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Sally was born on May 6, 1930, in Sioux City, to John and Sarah (Halverson) Haller. She graduated from Central High School in 1948. She worked for Northwestern Bell in Sioux City from 1948 to 1952.
Sally was married to Stanley L. Oswald on March 23, 1952, in Sioux City. Sally was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking and preparing family dinners. Family was very important to her.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Stanley; four children, Julie (Bruce) Hiller of Cherokee, Thomas (Susanne) Oswald of Cleghorn, Breta (William) Skinner of Berthoud, Colo., and James (Stephanie) Oswald of Remsen, Iowa; three grandchildren, Jackson Oswald of Ames, Iowa, and Drake and Jade Oswald of Remsen; sister, Phyllis Bergstrom of Whiting, Iowa; brother, Thomas (Mary Sue) Haller of Ames; sister-in-law, Marilyn Haller of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sarah Haller; father and mother-in-law, Roy and Mary Oswald; brother, John Haller Jr.; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Haller; sister, Pauline Meloy; brother-in-law, Robert Meloy; brother-in-law, Wally Bergstrom; sister-in-law, Irene Kuehn; and brother-in-law, Carroll Kuehn.