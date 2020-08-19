Sarah "Sally" Sturges
Sioux City
Sarah Ruth “Sally” Sturges, 83, of Sioux City, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020.
Due to Covid-19, no services are being planned. Burial of cremains will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial.
Sally was born on Aug. 10, 1937, in Slayton, Minn., to Harrison and Laura (Hollmer) Sturges.
Sally joined a convent shortly after high school before realizing her dream of being a counselor/educator. After receiving her degree from SDSU, Sally worked as a counselor for St. Luke's. Sally then went on to open her own recovery/counseling center in Sioux City. After retiring, Sally decided she loved and missed visiting with people so she took on a part-time job at Walmart. Sally worked at Walmart from June 2010 to August 2018.
Sally is survived by one sister, Virginia Asbury of Wichita Falls, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Mildred Pistulka, Suzie Sturges, and Mary Hackert; and two brothers, Thomas Sturges and William “Bill” Sturges.
