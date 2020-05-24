× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sarajane Winchester

Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly Merrill, Iowa

Sarajane Winchester, 58, of Colorado Springs, formerly of Merrill, died unexpectedly after a brief illness on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a future date.

Sarajane Pelelo was born on Oct. 9, 1961. She was raised in Merrill, and graduated from Le Mars (Iowa) Community High School in 1980. She then attended Drake University in Des Moines. She served her country in the U.S. Air Force, which brought her to Colorado Springs, the city she came to call home.

She married Ken Winchester in 1986. They divorced in 1992. Following her military career, she worked as a software engineer for several defense contractors, most recently Northrup Grumman. She was a dedicated worker with a reputation for having a hard time taking time off from her job.