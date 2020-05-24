Sarajane Winchester
Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly Merrill, Iowa
Sarajane Winchester, 58, of Colorado Springs, formerly of Merrill, died unexpectedly after a brief illness on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a future date.
Sarajane Pelelo was born on Oct. 9, 1961. She was raised in Merrill, and graduated from Le Mars (Iowa) Community High School in 1980. She then attended Drake University in Des Moines. She served her country in the U.S. Air Force, which brought her to Colorado Springs, the city she came to call home.
She married Ken Winchester in 1986. They divorced in 1992. Following her military career, she worked as a software engineer for several defense contractors, most recently Northrup Grumman. She was a dedicated worker with a reputation for having a hard time taking time off from her job.
Sarajane was imaginative with an excellent eye for decorating. She participated in the theater programs during her high school and college years. Her talents there were developed by telling her siblings vivid original stories and inventing games for them to play. While a young girl, she enjoyed riding the horses owned by her family. Sarajane was a longtime Colorado Rockies fan, willing to take time off work in this instance to watch them play in Denver, and traveling to Arizona several times for spring training.
She is survived by five siblings, Mary Laroco, Mike Pelelo (Diann), Steve Pelelo (Jonnie Moon), Cathi Pelelo (Lyndon Ray), and Bob Pelelo (Ann); 12 nieces and nephews; and 11 grandnieces and nephews.
Sarajane was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Lila Pelelo; a sister, Margaret Ottinger; and her former husband, Ken Winchester.
For those wishing to honor Sarajane's life and memory, please donate to your favorite charity in her name.
