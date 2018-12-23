Winnebago, Neb.
Saralee Ione Suarez, 48, of Winnebago, also known as "Cupcake" by most, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.
She was born in Winnebago, on Dec. 5, 1970. Saralee went to Winnebago Public High School, which she would become the first woman in Nebraska to play football. After high school, she became a police dispatcher for the Winnebago Police Department. Later on, Saralee would go back to school to finish her education and receive her associate's degree of science. She was very known in her community for being such a loving individual.
Saralee is survived by her husband, Jorge Suarez Jr.; her five children, Ione, Jorge III, Angelo, Ricky, and Logan; her four siblings, Fred L. Huffman, Rick Huffman, Laura Huffman and Kathaleen Joy Stout; and her grandson, Roberto Gorrin III.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ione and Fred Huffman; and her brother, Theodore Huffman.