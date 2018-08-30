Sioux City
Sawyer August Wozny-Dowd, infant son of Anthony Dowd and Sydney Wozny of Sioux City, passed away of SIDS Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Baby Sawyer was anxious to see the world and was born on May 27, 2018 at 2lbs 15oz, although his due date was Aug. 3, 2018. He spent over a month of his little life in the NICU at St. Luke's Hospital. The family would like to thank the NICU for their wonderful and compassionate care of Sawyer. Although his time on this earth was short, Sawyer was a bright and beautiful baby and his friends and family will lovingly remember him forever. His sweet personality, strength, snorts, and cute little turned up nose will be remembered, along with his little feet and the way he slept with his arms above his head like his daddy. He loved his blankets, baths, and lullabies, but most of all he loved his mommy and daddy.
Sawyer is survived by his parents, Anthony Dowd and Sydney Wozny of Sioux City; maternal grandma, Missy Kunze; maternal grandpa, Dan Wozny; paternal grandpa, Robert Dowd; maternal great-grandma, Cindy Kunze; maternal great-grandpa, Rick Kunze and Ann; paternal great-grandma, Elizabeth Prochelo; uncles, Seth Wozny, Jonas Langley, Mack Kunze-Adams, Jonathan Ryan, Corey Dowd, and Nathaniel Dowd; aunt, Samantha Dowd; great-uncle, Chad (Kim) Kunze; special grandma, Sheila Langley; special friends, Allison and Steve; and lots of special great-aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandma, Amanda Ryan; great-aunt, Tammy Kunze; and great-uncle, Christopher Dowd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in Sawyer's memory.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness during this difficult time.
The next time you see a rainbow or bright star, remember Baby Sawyer and the love that he gave is his short little life. #SawyerStrong