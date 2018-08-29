Sawyer August Wozny-Dowd 3 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 33¢ / day Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Sioux City Infant son of Anthony Dowd and Syndey Wozny, died Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet breaking stories sent to you as they develop * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sign up! Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Sawyer August Wozny-Dowd Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Dr. Douglas A. Wheelock, D.D.S. PC Watch our video to learn about us McQueen Monument Experience. Craftsmanship. Selection. MISSION OF THE MESSIAH THRIFT STORE Siouxland's Helping Hand More Latest Local Offers BLUE CAFE Serving fresh foods daily! American Home Health Care 5 Tips on Choosing a Walker Greenville Pharmacy Locally Owned!