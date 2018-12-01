Tucson, Ariz., formerly South Sioux City
Scot E. Ford Sr., 68, of Tucson, formerly of South Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at his home following a brief illness.
Scot was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the South Sioux City Police Department in January 2016 after 42 years of service including 26 years and four months as police chief making him the longest-serving police chief in South Sioux City history.
Scot is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Catherine Ford; his three sons, Parrish Giddings, Thomas Ford and Scot Ford Jr.; his daughter, Carla Knecht; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He is loved and shall be sorely missed.