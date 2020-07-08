× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scot Johnson

Vermillion, S.D.

John Scot Johnson, 60, of Vermillion, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Due to the current health conditions, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Hansen Funeral Home in Vermilion. Condolences may be sent online to HansenFuneralHome.com.

Scot was born on Nov. 20, 1959, in San Bernardino, Calif., to Bruce and Ruth (Reynolds) Johnson. His father's job sent the family to a variety of places around the country in his younger years, including Little Rock, Birmingham and Cleveland, before finally settling in Sergeant Bluff.

After his graduation from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High in 1978, Scot began his longstanding association with the telecommunications business as a telephone operator for Ma Bell. He furthered his education when stationed in Japan as a staff sergeant for the U.S. Air Force from 1981 to 1986.