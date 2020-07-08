Scot Johnson
Vermillion, S.D.
John Scot Johnson, 60, of Vermillion, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Due to the current health conditions, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Hansen Funeral Home in Vermilion. Condolences may be sent online to HansenFuneralHome.com.
Scot was born on Nov. 20, 1959, in San Bernardino, Calif., to Bruce and Ruth (Reynolds) Johnson. His father's job sent the family to a variety of places around the country in his younger years, including Little Rock, Birmingham and Cleveland, before finally settling in Sergeant Bluff.
After his graduation from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High in 1978, Scot began his longstanding association with the telecommunications business as a telephone operator for Ma Bell. He furthered his education when stationed in Japan as a staff sergeant for the U.S. Air Force from 1981 to 1986.
Following his discharge, his work with MCI once again took him to a variety of places both domestic and overseas, including a return to Japan, where he lived from 1991 to 1993. He eventually settled in Austin, Texas before the company's bankruptcy moved his family to Beresford, S.D., where he worked at LodgeNet in Sioux Falls for the better part of a decade.
Though he became disabled and had to stop full-time work, Scot still kept his off-beat attitude alive and well up through his last days. At the time of his death, Scot was a resident of Vermillion and was working for the library at the University of South Dakota.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth; son, Samuel, both of Vermillion; daughter, Molly of Oklahoma City, Okla.; two sisters, Tally (Kent) Stark of Allen, Neb., and Jody Johnson VanHoepen of Flandreau, S.D., and his former wife, Angela Gray of Oklahoma City.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce; and a variety of friends and associates.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.