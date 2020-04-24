Scott Allen Baker

Private family services will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church. Rev. James Travis will officiate. The service will be streamed on Facebook.com/calvaryleeds or you may listen to the service in the Church parking lot on 106.1 FM. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com .

He enjoyed being outdoors, throwing horseshoes, fishing, golfing and playing baseball. He also enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams, the Dolphins and Orioles, and loudly cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was always there to help whenever you needed no matter what the situation was. He was very giving and always gave more than he had as it was important for him that others were to be cared for before him. The most important thing to him in his life was his family.