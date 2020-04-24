Scott Allen Baker
Sioux City
Scott Allen Baker, 64, of Sioux City passed away at home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Private family services will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church. Rev. James Travis will officiate. The service will be streamed on Facebook.com/calvaryleeds or you may listen to the service in the Church parking lot on 106.1 FM. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Scott was born Jan. 29, 1956, in Stephenville, Newfoundland, Canada; he was the son of Russell Baker and Julia Harnack.
On August 19, 1978, Scott married Lila Davis in Sioux City.
He enjoyed being outdoors, throwing horseshoes, fishing, golfing and playing baseball. He also enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams, the Dolphins and Orioles, and loudly cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was always there to help whenever you needed no matter what the situation was. He was very giving and always gave more than he had as it was important for him that others were to be cared for before him. The most important thing to him in his life was his family.
Scott is survived by his wife Lila, sons Karl and Chris;, daughter Mary, and grandson Jaxson Scott, all of Sioux City.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; and his brother Marvin Baker.
