Scott C. Doty

Sioux City, formerly Hawarden, Iowa

Scott Charles Doty, 60, of Sioux City, formerly of Hawarden, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, May 8, 2020, at his residence.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Private family service will be Friday at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Burial of the cremated remains will be in Grace Hill Cemetery, with military rites by the Two Oaks American Legion Post 254. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Scott Charles Doty was born on Nov. 13, 1959, in Vermillion, S.D., the son of Charles and Linda (Hodgson) Doty. He graduated from the West Sioux High School in Hawarden in 1979.

Scott married Sue Gaul on May 21, 1983, at First Baptist Church in Hawarden. They made their home in Sioux City for the past 31 years. Scott was a welder with IDFI in Sioux City for many years.

Scott was an active member of the Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rites in Sioux City. He served in the Iowa Army National Guard for 21 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved chasing his grandkids, and truly loved his family.