Scott C. Frick
Sioux City
Scott C. Frick, 60, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 1, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The Rev. Roger Madden will officiate. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery, Villisca, Iowa. Visitation will be noon to 12:45 Friday at the funeral home. Due to coronavirus restrictions, only 10 at a time will be allowed in during the visitation. The funeral service will be streamed live by going to youtube.comatch?v=DK-wd_dmXCs Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Scott was born on Feb. 20, 1960, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Donald and Mary (Rapp) Frick. He grew up in Toledo and graduated from St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy in 1977. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo and his MBA from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
On Sept. 20, 1996, Scott was united in marriage to Diane Patton.
Scott had a long career in finance with The Andersons in Maumee, Ohio, Terra Industries in Sioux City, WorldCom in Tulsa, Okla., and was currently the credit manager at The Sioux City Foundry. He also had a passion for radio and had worked the last 17 years part-time for Powell Broadcasting. He served in a variety of positions there, including hosting his own talk show on Saturday mornings, producing for Nostalgia Theater, hosting the former Swap Shop program and serving as a DJ on the country station under the name Cody James.
Scott had a strong sense of adventure and intellectual curiosity. He enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together, whether it was his cars, computers, or antique furniture, he always made them better. He restored two of his homes, teaching himself about all aspects of home maintenance. Over the years, he mastered skydiving, white water rafting, kayaking and off-road biking. He loved political discussions, modern jazz, and his favorite Christmas movie “Die Hard.” He was always willing to help anyone who needed him. He had a great love for all animals, especially dogs, and we know Cody was waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge. He is dearly loved and missed.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Diane Frick of Sioux City; his parents, Donald and Mary Frick of Waterville, Ohio; his siblings, Michelle (John) Tilton of Waterville, Cheryl Frick of El Segundo, Calif., Todd (Meliss) Frick of Monclova, Ohio, and Holly (Andy) Price of Apopka, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; numerous friends; and his beloved dog, Grady, and cat, Quinn.
Scott was preceded in death by his in-laws, Donald and Donna Patton; and brother-in-law, Douglas Patton.
Memorials may be directed to the Siouxland Humane Society or your favorite animal rescue group.
