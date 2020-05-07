Scott C. Frick

Scott had a strong sense of adventure and intellectual curiosity. He enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together, whether it was his cars, computers, or antique furniture, he always made them better. He restored two of his homes, teaching himself about all aspects of home maintenance. Over the years, he mastered skydiving, white water rafting, kayaking and off-road biking. He loved political discussions, modern jazz, and his favorite Christmas movie “Die Hard.” He was always willing to help anyone who needed him. He had a great love for all animals, especially dogs, and we know Cody was waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge. He is dearly loved and missed.