Sioux City

Scott E. Foster, 56, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave, with Military Honors provided by the United States Army. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Scott Eugene Foster was born Feb. 8, 1963, in Sioux City, the son of Darla Foster and Dale Beckner. Scott grew up in Sioux City, and was raised by his grandmother, Mildred Nault. He attended local schools and went on to join the military, becoming an Airborne Ranger.

Scott worked in the construction field for many years and spent some time as a volunteer firefighter in Oto, Iowa. Most recently, he was restoring wood floors for Dan Hannah Wood Flooring.

Scott enjoyed participating in Taekwondo. His favorite hobby was his motorcycle, and he enjoyed riding with his brothers as often as he could. More than anything, Scott enjoyed spending time with his family, his kids, and grandkids who he loved very much.