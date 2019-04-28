Sioux City
Scott Eugene Thomas, 55, of Sioux City, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at a local hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive North. Per his wishes, Scott will be cremated following the funeral service and burial will take place at a later date.
Scott was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on April 17, 1964, the son of Ralph and Janice E.(Lange) Thomas. He attended Sioux City Public Schools and graduated from West High School with the class of 1982. He then attended Western Iowa Tech.
He was employed by the Hilton Hotel while in high school and following graduation. He then worked for the Sioux City Community Schools for 10 years and then began working at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City for 13 years before his illness forced his early retirement.
He was an active member of the local Ducks Unlimited where he served on the board for several years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching his Minnesota Vikings play football in the fall and winter. Scott found great happiness in just being a father to his four children, whom he loved very much.
His life will always be remembered and cherished by his four children, Amber, Tristin, Ryan, and Allesha. He is also survived by his parents, Ralph and Janice; his brother, Randy of Florida; his sister, Annette Laudanskas and her husband, Richard of Florida; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.