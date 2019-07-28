Austin, Texas, formerly Sioux City
Scott L. Johnson, 54, of Austin, Texas, formerly Sioux City, has gone to rest with the Lord on July 24, 2019, following a 2-year battle with cancer.
We will have an additional celebration of life with his family and friends, once we bring him home to Sioux City.
Scott was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on June 1, 1954, to John L. Johnson Jr. and Patricia N. Johnson.
Scott was a member of the Jollyville Fire Department for the past 30 years, starting as a volunteer in 1989. Over the years he inspired, trained and mentored many and served his community along side the finest brotherhood of men and women in the fire service and EMS, and for that he was always grateful.
Scott and his family were graced with the opportunity to celebrate his 30 years of fire service and life achievements the Saturday preceding his death with all of his friends, family and coworkers.
His hobbies included woodworking, renovations, working with paracord and especially hanging out with his family. He made sure everyone knew during the holidays (all of them) that his door was open, and everyone is considered family.
Scott is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janet; his three children, Raquel Hubbard of Cedar Park, Texas, Jarrad Johnson and Alan Johnson, both of Austin; grandchildren, Joseph Hubbard of Georgetown, Texas, and Dustin Hubbard of Cedar Park, Texas; sister, Susan Jovanovic and husband, Mike; brother, Russell Johnson and wife, Donna "Susie" of Sioux City; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John L. Johnson Jr. and Patricia N. Johnson; and brother, John Michael Johnson, all of Sioux City.