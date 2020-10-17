Scott L. Mastny

Norfolk, Neb., formerly Anthon, Iowa

Scott L. Mastny, 63, of Norfolk, formerly of Anthon, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Memorial services will also be 10 a.m., Wednesday at The Church of Christ in Anthon, Iowa. Memorial services will be 10 a.m., Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be on Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Scott Louis Mastny was born on Sept. 9, 1957, to Al and Betty (Stroh) Mastny in Omaha. The family moved to Norfolk in 1967 from Council Bluffs, Iowa, where his parents had a meat business. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1976. He was employed at Lynn & Al's Grocery Stores in Norfolk and owned Groucho's Records and Tapes with his brother, Tim.

He then went to work for Lever Brothers Corporation as a salesman. He was also employed by Affiliated Foods until he opened his own grocery store, Corner Market in Anthon. He owned and operated several businesses in Iowa including a convenience store in Anthon. He also owned and operated the Valley Drive Inn and Driftwood Pizza in Correctionville, Iowa.