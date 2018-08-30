Le Mars, Iowa
Scott P. Langel, 61, of Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Kevin Richter will celebrate Mass with other priests in the Sioux City Diocese concelebrating. Family visitation will be after 4 p.m. today, with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 4 p.m. and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Family visitation will resume 1 p.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars.
Scott Patrick Langel was born Oct. 12, 1956, in Le Mars, the son of Marvin and Joyce (Schmidt) Langel. He attended school in Le Mars and graduated from Gehlen Catholic High School.
He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Julie Erdmann, on April 30, 1977 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Le Mars. Scott and Julie were high school sweethearts. Their marriage of 41 years was, and still is, an inspiration to many, especially their children. Scott and Julie were inseparable from the start. They never left each other or the kids behind. Together they would attend college at Iowa State University and Scott graduated with a bachelor of science in civil engineering.
He began his career as a civil engineer with a firm in Omaha, until going to work as an engineer in Le Mars. Shortly thereafter, he then began his more than 30-year career with the city of Le Mars in 1988. He started as the city engineer and later became the city administrator/city engineer. Scott was passionate about his work and was devoted to the prosperity of the city of Le Mars. He was dedicated to the city and it was obvious in his ability to state important facts about previous projects. With the help of many others, he was instrumental in the progress of the city golf course, airport, various parks, and more recently the theater, Le Mars Shelter House and the WillowTree Camp Grounds improvements.
Scott was diagnosed with Stage IV Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2008. Scott proved his strength, will, stubbornness and relentless pursuit to overcome the prognosis while inspiring his family, enduring more than a decade of treatment. Scott's endless pursuit for a cure continues in the afterlife, dedicating his body to science to end the fight for cancer once and for all.
Scott spent anytime outside of the office with his family. He was extremely close to his kids, wife, parents and siblings. All trips included family members and his favorite destinations were near the ocean. With the help of his family, Scott built his own home and helped renovate many others. Scott was a teacher, craftsman and mentor.
Survivors include his wife, Julie of Le Mars; his children, Eric (Lesli) Langel of Oswego, Ill., Joseph (Maren) Langel of Rochester, Minn., James (BreAnne) Langel of Littleton, Colo., Staci (Jeffrey) Baker of Plymouth, Minn., Brandon Langel (fiancee, Rachel Dubrall) of Le Mars, and Tera Langel (fiance, Kevin Shea) of Iowa City, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; his mother, Joyce Langel of Le Mars; his siblings, Dave (Paula) Langel of Le Mars, Keith (Leslie) Langel of Le Mars, Desiree Langel (Josh Plorde) of Sioux Falls, S.D., Lisa (Todd) Sitzmann of Merrill, Iowa, Sandi (Kevin) DeRocher of Akron, Iowa, and Heidi (Dave) Ryan of Mt. Vernon, Iowa; his father and mother-in-law, Benard and Arlene Erdmann of Le Mars; his in-laws, Kathy Langel Sitzmann of Le Mars, Karen Langel of Le Mars, Mike (Diane) Erdmann of Omaha, Rose (Mike) Anthony of Le Mars, Dave (Angie) Erdmann of Le Mars, Mary (Nick) Hentges of Glen Ellyn, Ill., Ann (Keith) Wilken of Le Mars, Kathy (Todd) Oetken of Le Mars, John (Lisa) Erdmann of Moville, Iowa, and Paul (Jana) Erdmann of Sioux City; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Langel; two brothers, Jami Langel and Paul Langel; three nephews, Beau Langel, Joseph Oetken, and Baby Anthony; and a niece, Samantha Erdmann.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Scott's name for a memorial to be given to the city of Le Mars.