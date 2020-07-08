× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sean E. Bourlier

Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Sean E. Bourlier, 23, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on July 4, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

Services will be noon Friday at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.

Sean was born on Aug. 30, 1996, in Sioux City, to Terry and Dena (Allen) Bourlier. Sean worked in day services at VODEC.

Sean is survived by his parents, Terry and Dena Bourlier; sister, Brittany Bourlier; brother, Matthew Bourlier, all of Council Bluffs; maternal grandparents, Dennis and Marcia Allen of Sioux City; aunt, Jenny Allen of Sioux City; and uncle, Bradley Allen of Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sean was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mary Bourlier; and great-grandmother, Inez Bourlier.

The family will direct memorials.

To plant a tree in memory of Sean Bourlier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.