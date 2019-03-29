Try 3 months for $3

Hawarden, Iowa

91, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Service: April 1 at 2 p.m., Lebanon Christian Reformed Church, Sioux Center, Iowa. Burial: Lebanon Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: March 31 from 2-5 p.m., Porter Funeral Home, Hawarden.

the life of: Severt C. Vander Esch
