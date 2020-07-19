Sharen Kay Sewart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sharen Kay (Barrett) Stewart

formerly Dakota Dunes, S.D.

Sharen Kay (Barrett) Stewart, 76, formerly of Dakota Dunes, passed peacefully on July 16, 2020, in Remsen, Iowa.

Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, with Pastor Jason Van Wyk officiating. Sharen's service will be live-streamed and a link to view the service will be posted on her obituary page at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Sharen was born on Oct. 16, 1943, in Sioux City, to Elmer and LaVonne (Justice) Barrett. She graduated from Central High School and attended Tyler Beauty School.

She married Bernard “Bud”: Stewart on Nov, 13, 1959, in Elk Point, S.D. From this union there were three children, Louri, Kelly, and Brad. Sharen and Bud traveled the country seeing many new places for Bud's work until his death in 2006.

She made friends wherever she went. She was a member of Eastern Star and worked at MCI, the Hy-Vee Bakery, and IBP.