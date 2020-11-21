Sharen Marie Wingert

Jackson, Neb.

Sharen Marie (Jessen) Wingert, 71, of Jackson passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be at Logan Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Sharen was born Feb. 8, 1949, in Sioux City, the daughter of Hans and Marian (Nelsen) Jessen. She married the love of her life Raymond P. Wingert Aug. 12, 1972, in Homer, Neb. She graduated from Homer High School in 1967 and then went to Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, S.D. She worked at Joe Morton Insurance, and then K and B Trucking (Illini Express) and ran for Trucker Queen, before starting her own in-home daycare for 25 years.

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Homer where she was a Sunday School Teacher for many years. She was a 50-year plus member of the Eastern Star, Member of the Jackson Auxiliary, and Grandma's Little Helper 4-H Club Leader.