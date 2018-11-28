Sioux City
Sharolyn D. "Sherry" Anderson, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Sherry, the daughter of Carl and Marjorie (Arfman) Tackett, was born on Aug. 24, 1946, in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School.
Sherry married Richard A. "Dick" Anderson Sr. on June 21, 1964, in Sioux City. Dick passed away on Jan. 17, 2000. Sherry was a homemaker. She stayed home and raised her four boys.
She cherished her time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed taking care of animals and was a great baker. She was artistic in her younger years. She enjoyed ceramics and painting.
Sherry is survived by two sons, Richard "Rich" (Lorraine) Anderson Jr. and Terry Anderson, both of Sioux City; two brothers, Ron Tackett and Roger Tackett of Illinois; five grandchildren, James (Amanda) Vogel, Gene (Jen) Vogel, Greg (Amy) Anderson, Keri Anderson and Ashleigh Anderson; and 10 great-grandchildren, Keegan, Rustin, Corbin, Jillian, Ronya, Andrew, Paige, Taylor, Brody and Kinley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Steve and Mick; one brother, Doug; and one sister, Carla.