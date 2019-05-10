Kernersville, N.C., formerly Sioux City
Sharon Ann (Munson) Johnson, 80, of Kernersville, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on May 6, 2019.
Services will be at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church in Kernersville.
Sharon was born on Aug. 7, 1938, in Maskell, Neb., to Esther and Harold Munson. After graduating from high school, she went to work for Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator.
She married Tom Johnson on June 9, 1961 in Elk Point, S.D. Through the years, Sharon and Tom lived in Richardson, Texas, Houston, Texas, Jamestown, N.C., Dallas, Texas, Baltimore, Md., and Sioux City. In 2000, they returned to North Carolina and have resided in Kernersville.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 58 years; five children, Dawn Sparks (Brad), Debbie Johnson (Bill), Tom Johnson (Rhonda), Travis Johnson (Leah), and Trudy Voorhees (Matt); 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her brother, Jim Munson (Rose); two nephews; and a niece.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marilynn Nelsen and her husband, Donald; and grandson, Christopher Hollis.