Sharon A. Krueger, 77, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at a local care center after a brief battle with cancer.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Sharon, the daughter of Howard and Beulah (Beard) Lewis, was born at Walthill, Neb. She grew up on a farm near Walthill and graduated from Walthill High School as valedictorian in 1960. After high school, she attended the Lincoln School of Business in Lincoln, Neb.
On Dec. 26, 1964, Sharon was united in marriage to Patrick McCormick, and four boys were born to this union. They made their home in Sioux City. Sharon and Patrick later divorced.
On Sept. 12, 1979, Sharon was united in marriage to Glenn Krueger in South Sioux City.
Sharon worked in accounting for Boswell Contracting, Terra and then Jebro until her retirement in 2014.
Sharon enjoyed playing bridge, flowers, gardening and canning. She was also an excellent cook. She was a big pro basketball fan. As a true hockey mom, she organized and chaperoned the Sioux City Metro High School Hockey cheerleaders in the mid-1980s. Above all, she enjoyed attending her children’s and later her grandchildren’s activities. Sharon was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Glenn of Sioux City; two sons, Charles “Chad” (Amy) McCormick and Timothy (Michelle Taylor) McCormick, all of Sioux City; one stepdaughter, Kristi (Dave) Logue of Colorado Springs, Colo.; six grandchildren, Patison, Garenn, Howie and Brady McCormick, Jaylen Taylor and Jacob Taylor; two stepgrandchildren, Nikole Quinlain and Kasey Quinlain; one brother, John (Sandi) Lewis of Omaha; and two nephews, Johnny (Jill) Lewis and James (Carol) Lewis, all of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Matthew McCormick and Joseph McCormick; and one brother, Mark Lewis.