Sharon A. Monroe

Sioux City

Sharon A. Monroe, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a hospital in Nebraska.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Sharon Ann Monroe was born April 4, 1943, in Sioux City, the daughter of Martin and Orise (LeFleur) Desmond. She graduated from Central High. Sharon married Stephen Monroe on June 10, 1961. He passed away Oct. 22, 1992. She worked out of her home as a seamstress and would make cakes and decorate them for her family and friends.

She loved to make cookies and candies for the holidays and would crochet and make crafts for all her family and friends. Sharon was active with the Senior Center and with helping others with patterns and crafts.

She is survived by her two sons, Donald (Denise) Monroe and David (Se Ann) Monroe, both of Sioux City; three sisters, Teresa Ireland of Florida, Marion Bennett of Sioux City, and Elaine Holzer of Seattle, Wash.; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stephen; two daughters, Mary Ellen Jongma and Michelle Rivera; and seven siblings.

