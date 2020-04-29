Sharon K. McCann

Sharon worked as an auditor at Security National Bank for 50 years, she retired in 2002. She was a longstanding member of St. Boniface Church, where she served as a lector, greeter, and an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, and was part of the church sacristans and the finance committee. Outside of the church, for more than 25 years, she was a member of American Business Women's Association where she was distinguished as “Woman of the Year.” She was also a member of SOB retirement ladies, volunteered at the soup kitchen, ushered at the Tyson Event Center, and attended a bingo group. She fulfilled her fantasy job as working at a gift shop by volunteering at Mercy Medical Center Kaleidoscope Gift Shop. And most importantly, she kept busy with many, many Gramma duties. Sharon fought and beat cancer. She will be greatly missed by many.