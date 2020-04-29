Sharon K. McCann
Sioux City
Sharon K. McCann, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home following a brief illness.
Private graveside service will be today in Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Sharon was born on Nov. 2, 1940, in Sioux City, to Robert and Norma (Wood) Roche. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Heelan High School in 1959. After high school, she attended accounting classes at Morningside College.
On May 7, 1960, Sharon married Earl E. McCann at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. To this union, four children were born. Earl preceded Sharon in death on May 19, 2017.
Sharon worked as an auditor at Security National Bank for 50 years, she retired in 2002. She was a longstanding member of St. Boniface Church, where she served as a lector, greeter, and an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, and was part of the church sacristans and the finance committee. Outside of the church, for more than 25 years, she was a member of American Business Women's Association where she was distinguished as “Woman of the Year.” She was also a member of SOB retirement ladies, volunteered at the soup kitchen, ushered at the Tyson Event Center, and attended a bingo group. She fulfilled her fantasy job as working at a gift shop by volunteering at Mercy Medical Center Kaleidoscope Gift Shop. And most importantly, she kept busy with many, many Gramma duties. Sharon fought and beat cancer. She will be greatly missed by many.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Crystal (John) Senger of Overland Park, Kan., Michelle (Kim) Gullickson of Cypress, Texas, Melinda (Mindy) McCann of Sioux City, and Matthew(Tiffanie) McCann of Sioux City; grandchildren, Alissa (Adam), Johnny, Allison, Austin, Paige, Piper, Brighton, Peyton, Drayton, Tyler, Breeya; and great-grandchildren, Jack, Evelyn, Thomas, and Yiovanni.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; and brothers, Bill and Terry.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.