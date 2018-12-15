Waterbury, Neb.
Sharon Kay (Stark) Scott, 72, of Waterbury, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, after a long, hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Martinsburg, Neb., with the Rev. Dr. Klaus Raab officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, with the family present at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7:15 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, Neb.
Sharon was born in Ponca, on Feb. 18, 1946, the daughter of Arnold "Smokey" and Alberta (Malsi) Stark. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Martinsburg, where she was a life-long member. She was also a longtime member of Trinity Ladies Aid and Gasser VFW Auxiliary. Sharon graduated from Ponca High School and moved to Sioux City, where she married and had three children.
She worked for Johnson Biscuit/Interbake Foods until she retired due to progression of Parkinson's Disease, which she battled for nearly 20 years. After retiring, she moved near Waterbury where she developed a special relationship with her long-term companion, Neal Beacom. She was able to stay at home until a few months ago when her Parkinson's began to overtake her body and she moved into Regency Square in South Sioux City.
Sharon was a die-hard Nebraska Cornhusker sports fan and loved watching and cheering on her Huskers, especially football and women's volleyball. Even more than the Huskers, she loved her children and grandchildren and playing cards with friends and family. Sharon was a kind, caring person known and liked by everyone she came into contact with. She will be missed by many.
Survivors include her children, Michelle (Colby) Lessmann of Sioux City, Michael (Chantel) Scott of Boone, N.C., and Matthew (Gayle) Scott of Mooresville, N.C.; grandchildren, Kali, Caleb and Chase Scott of Boone, Conner, Preston, and Seth of Mooresville, and Logan and Sean Lessmann of Sioux City; three brothers, Charles (Vicki) Stark of Americas, Kan., Richard (Carmen) Stark of Ponca, and Robert Stark of Dakota City; brother-in-law, Larry Lueth of Wakefield, Neb.; sister-in-law, Margie Stark of Hubbard, Neb.; special companion, Neal Beacom of Waterbury; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Alberta Stark; three brothers, Gary, Roland "Ed" and Arnold "Spark" Stark; her sisters, Barb Lueth and Linda Makousky; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a nephew.