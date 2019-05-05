Sioux City
Sharon K. Strohbeen Ibs, 80, of Sioux City, ended her journey Tuesday April 30, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, Iowa, following a long illness.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday at CrossPointe Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, 2320 Outer Drive N.
Sharon was born May 21, 1938, in Sioux City, to Erv and Lucille (Beachem) Strohbeen. She graduated from Central High School and St. Vincent School of Nursing in Sioux City. Sharon worked at Winnebago Hospital and Siouxland District Health until she left employment to raise her children. Sharon was a compassionate, gentle nurse loved by her patients. She adored caring for the many babies in the church nursery and mentored many young women in need.
Sharon married Robert Ibs on Aug. 12, 1978. They enjoyed traveling, camping, sitting around bonfires, and snow-birding in Texas. Sharon cherished and spoiled her many dogs and cats.
Sharon is survived by her children, Julie Scott, Jon Vondrak, and Joy Lile; grandchildren, Robert Scott, Madison Lile, and Spencer Lile; great-grandchildren, Cyris (special friend, Miranda Gant) Twiford and Adalay Scott; brothers, Erv (Dorothy) Strohbeen, Mark Strohbeen, and Joe (Nancy) Strohbeen; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. She was blessed to have a close bond with Jodi and Ervie Strohbeen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a very dear sister-in-law, Gerri "Shotsie" Strohbeen.
The family has requested no gifts or flowers. Instead, her family asks that memorials be sent to Hospice of Siouxland.