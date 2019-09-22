Danbury, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Sharon Kay Hansen, 73, of Danbury, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Cathedral of the Epiphany-St. Boniface Worship Site. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Sharon Kay, the daughter of Harold and Irene (Fuller) Sullivan, was born Sept. 4, 1946, in Sioux City. Sharon was raised in Bronson, Iowa, and graduated from Bronson High School.
Following high school, she moved to Sioux City and started working as a waitress. During this time, she met Francis G. “Fran” Hansen, and they were united in marriage on June 11, 1966 in Sioux City. They made their home in Sioux City, and she worked at Zenith, Aalfs Manufacturing and then at Dial America. Fran passed away Dec. 31, 2003. In 2016, Sharon moved to Danbury, to be closer to family.
Sharon was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and in recent years, enjoyed attending St. Mary’s in Danbury. She enjoyed camping, singing, cooking, ceramics and playing cribbage, dominoes and dice. Above all, Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family.
Sharon is survived by three sons, Kevin Hansen, Randy (Kayleen) Donnelly and Tim (Amy) Hansen; one daughter, Kathryn "Katie" Hansen; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Francis (Sharon) Sullivan; two sisters, Teressa (Robert) Listman and Kathy (Doug) Habben; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Raymond Hansen; and one sister, Karen Burke.
