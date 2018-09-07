Sioux City
Sharon Lee Allen, 71, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be at a later date per Sharon's wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service.
Sharon Lee Allen was born on Oct. 27, 1946, to Keith and Theresa (Callisto) Hunter, in Eveleth, Minn. Sharon was a daughter of a military father and lived in many places. She graduated from Rudyard High School in Rudyard, Mich.. She attended beauty school in Colorado Springs, Colo., before eventually locating to Sioux City.
She married Robert L. Allen on May 4, 1985. She worked in various management positions at Bonanza Restaurant, 7-Eleven, Kum & Go and Dollar General.
Sharon was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend. She gave shelter, food and love unconditionally and she was a mother to so many people. She wrote poetry, enjoyed music, and was very spiritual. Sharon always gave of herself so openly, because in her words she was blessed. She will be missed deeply by her family and friends.
Sharon is survived by her sons, Joel and Jason (Jennifer) Hunter; six grandchildren, Jakob, Caleb, Gabe, Payton, Haley and Aaden Hunter; sister, Patty (Jerry) Leggett; brother, Jim Hunter; sister, Michelle Calo; and many more family and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father and mother; her sister, Gloria; and infant daughter, Jody.