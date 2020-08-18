× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sharon L. Beller

Sioux City

Sharon Louise Beller, 66, of Sioux City, was welcomed to her heavenly home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, after years of courageous battles with her health. Her devotion to her family and faith supported her in her struggles and ultimately gave her peace.

A celebration of Sharon's life will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., in Sioux City. Interment will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City.

Sharon, the daughter of the late Walter and Myrna (Beck) Binnebose, was born on April 15, 1954, where she was the youngest of three children. She graduated from North High School in 1973.

She married her high-school sweetheart, Tommy Beller, on Aug. 31, 1973.

Sharon was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She treasured her home, family, and friends dearly and embraced every moment with them. Sharon had a love for reading, music, and food. Her favorite motto was, “eat dessert first.”