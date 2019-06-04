Sioux City
Sharon Louise Heimgartner, 68, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The Rev. James Travis will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Sharon was born on Oct. 3, 1950, in Sioux City, the daughter of Delbert and Eva Joy (Thorne) Johns. Sharon grew up in the Homer, Neb., and Hinton, Iowa, areas. She attended country school and grade school in Homer, and graduated from Hinton High School. She then attended NBT in Sioux City.
On Dec. 14, 1968, Sharon married Daryl D. Heimgartner in Sioux City. Sharon was the office manager at Sunrise Manor, she managed the AAA Travel Store in Ponta Verda, Fla., worked for GMAC Insurance in St. Louis, Mo., and then worked for the Regional Credit Collection Agency in Washington, Mo.
Sharon was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, gardening, canning food and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Daryl of Sioux City; her sons, Randall Heimgartner (Andrea) of Lake Ozark, Mo., Travis Heimgartner (Gina) of Merrill, Iowa, and David Heimgartner (Jeanette Johnson) of Nashville, Tenn.; her father, Delbert Johns of Sioux City; her brother, Dennis Johns (Mary) of Green Valley, Ariz.; her sister, Linda Greene (Robert) of Hinton; and nine grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew, Tristen and Trenton Heimgartner, Riley and Gavin Jelken, Adam, Bryce and Caleb Heimgartner.
Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Eva Joy Johns.