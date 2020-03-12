Sharon La Tourette

Sioux City

Sharon Kay La Tourette, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at a local hospital.

No local services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Sharon was born on June 19, 1943, in Alton, Iowa, to John O. and Madeline (Fletcher) Simmons. She received her education in the Sioux City Public Schools, graduating from Central High School with the class of 1961. She was the bookkeeper for the Sioux City Journal for more than 20 years before finishing her work career at Miller's Mart in North Sioux City.

Sharon was married on July 1, 1982, to William “Bill” Quinlain, and later divorced in 1990. She married Alan La Tourette on April 1, 1992, and he passed away in October 2005.

Sharon is survived by her significant other of 15 years, Frank Bennett of Sioux City; brother, John (Joan) Simmons of Omaha; sister, Cathy (David) Johnson-Wanzer of Lawrence, Kan.; daughter, Lori Simmons of Sydney, Iowa; four grandsons, Derrick Dawdy, Ryan, Alex, and Aaron Beckwith; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.