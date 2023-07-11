Sharon R. King

Sioux City

Sharon R. King, 86, of Sioux City passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at a local care center.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 14, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sharon was born on Jan. 11, 1937, to Clifford and Georgia (Orr) Kleinberg. Sharon married Gary A. King on July 26, 1956. They were blessed with 65 years together, before his passing in 2021.

Sharon worked at the Sioux City Library for over 20 years.

She enjoyed dancing with Gary on Saturday nights, playing bingo, going out to dinner, collecting dolls, traveling on family trips, and watching her soap operas. She will be fondly remembered as a great mother, grandmother, and protector of her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Jill (Mike) Murphy of Castle Rock, Colo.; grandchildren, Sarah, Melissa, Ben, Austin, Brittney, and Kasay; several great-grandchildren; brother, Clark Kleinberg; sisters Sally (Jim) Hansen and Gwen Patterson; and son-in-law, Blake Stadtlander.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughters, Laura and Linda.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Hospice of Siouxland, especially Tyler, and to Bickford Cottage for their wonderful care and compassion.