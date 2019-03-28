Bronson, Iowa
Sharon R. Parks, 79, of Bronson, died peacefully at home on March 26, 2019, of cancer.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville, Iowa. Monsignor Mark Duchaine will officiate. According to her wishes, there will be a private interment in Floyd Township Cemetery, Bronson, after the funeral luncheon. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Sharon was born to Allen and Agnes (Larson) Tennis, on April 22, 1939, in Sioux City. She graduated from Bronson High School in 1957.
She married Joseph F. Parks on Aug. 20, 1960. Sharon was a long-time employee of Security National Bank and Mid-American Energy.
Sharon was an avid card player, who seemingly never lost when she kept score. She loved sports and loved attending her children and grandchildren's games and activities. She was an avid reader, loved to travel, but not play Scrabble, and she loved to visit friends and family.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Joe; daughters, Dr. Julie Katseres (Randy Neubauer) of Apple Valley, Minn., Kris McNaughton (Curt) of Lawton, Iowa, and Deanna Triplett (Michael) of Polk City, Iowa; a son, Dan (Beth) Parks of Omaha; grandchildren, Justin and James DeWitt, Noah, Connor, and Wil McNaughton, Carson and Bennett Parks, and Ian, Liam, and A.J. Triplett; three great-grandchildren; her brother, Gene; and sister, Delia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Allen; grandson, Jeffrey DeWitt; and in-laws, Paul and Kathryn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army or the Gospel Mission.