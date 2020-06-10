Sharon Rae Wilson
Merrill, Iowa
Sharon Rae Wilson, 73, of Merrill, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
A visitation with family present will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Sharon was born the daughter of Walter and Elda (Herr) Hieb on Jan. 30, 1947, in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School.
Sharon lived in Sioux City before spending the last 20 years in Merrill. She worked for Dollar Tree in both Le Mars and Sioux City for several years.
Sharon was a simple woman who was known by many as a very hard worker. Her life revolved around her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing bingo at Winnavegas, gardening, and caring for stray cats.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Michelle Root of Modale, Iowa, Marsha (Dustin) Craft of Sioux City, and Melinda (Chris) Johnson of Sioux City; six brothers and sisters; and grandchildren, Scott (Cori) Root of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Matt (Brianna) Craft and their daughters, Aryanna and Aaliayh of Merrill, Dillon (Tessa) Craft and son, Lukas of Sioux City, Drake Craft of Sioux City, Makadn Craft of Sioux City, Adam (Jen) Johnson and their daughters, Amelia, Quinn, and Lilly of Norfolk, and Lyndsey Johnson of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters; granddaughter, Sarah Root; and companion, Bud.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.