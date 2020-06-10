× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sharon Rae Wilson

Merrill, Iowa

Sharon Rae Wilson, 73, of Merrill, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.

A visitation with family present will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Sharon was born the daughter of Walter and Elda (Herr) Hieb on Jan. 30, 1947, in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School.

Sharon lived in Sioux City before spending the last 20 years in Merrill. She worked for Dollar Tree in both Le Mars and Sioux City for several years.

Sharon was a simple woman who was known by many as a very hard worker. Her life revolved around her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing bingo at Winnavegas, gardening, and caring for stray cats.