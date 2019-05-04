Sioux City
80, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Service: May 6 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: May 5 from 4-8 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Sioux City
