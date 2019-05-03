Sharon Walsh

Sioux City
Sharon (Spencer-Normann) Walsh, 80, of Sioux City, passed away on April 30, 2019 at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with family present 5:30 to 8 p.m., a rosary lead by the St. Theresa Study Club at 5 p.m. and a vigil at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Sharon was born on March 29, 1939, in Sioux City, to Clarence and Helen (Jellen) Spencer. Sharon was adopted at age 5 by George Normann after the death of her father, Clarence, in 1944. She had two brothers, Roger Spencer and George Normann, and two sisters, Sandra Palmer (twin) and Shirley Spencer.
She attended Central High School from 1953 to 1957, and worked at the soda fountain at Thompson Drug. One night in 1956, she remarked out of the blue, "I think I'll stay here until Larry Walsh comes in to take me home." Jack Schneiders overheard this and called Larry from the back room secretly. Much to Sharon's surprise, Larry did arrive -- did take her home—and did marry that 18-year-old on a hot Aug. 3, 1957, at the French Church, St. Jean Baptiste (no air conditioning).
After working for a time at Bell Telephone, she helped create five beautiful children, Patrick (Lori), Mike, Beth Ann (Brad), the late Danny, and Marty (Cathy). Ten talented grandchildren followed, Cole, Katelyn, Kyle, Tess, Michael, Jordan, Danyelle, Scarlett, Ben, and Luke.
At age 37, Sharon was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, which she handled with grace, determination, and hope. Since May 2015, she lived at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Sharon was known for her smile, her cooking, baking, child raising and patience dealing with her dummy husband, Larry, to whom it is rumored she stuck out her tongue (behind his back). After more than 60 years of marriage, who wouldn't?
Sharon was a gifted gardener and especially enjoyed drying and arranging flowers for friends in the "outhouse."
Sharon what a beautiful, loving help mate you have been.
Thank you, children, for your love and support. You and your children have made us proud.
Thank you to Holy Spirit and to Hospice of Siouxland for the love and care.
Memorials are welcome to Holy Cross Church, Heelan High School, Trinity Heights, Holy Spirit Retirement Home, or Hospice of Siouxland.