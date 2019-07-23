Winder, Ga., formerly Sioux City
Shaune Elise Kennedy Knowlton, 59, of Winder, formerly of Sioux City, surrounded by the love of her family, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home. God has called her home after a short battle with cancer.
Memorial services were July 20 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Winder. Inurnment will be private.
Shaune, the daughter of Shirley Kennedy and the late Lawrence James Kennedy, was born on May 19, 1960, in Sioux City. She attended St. Michael's Catholic School and graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1978. She earned her BA in interior design from Iowa State University in 1983.
Shaune was united in marriage to George Eric Knowlton in July 13, 1984, in Dacula, Ga. They were blessed with three boys. They are Clint of Winder, Karl (Liz) and their two children, Eric and Claire of El Paso, Texas, and Daniel of Winder.
Shaune found her passion in education. She had been in education in Gwinnett County, Ga., for 26 years. She served as a paraprofessional, fifth grade teacher, and technology teacher at Dacula Elementary. She will be greatly missed in the teaching community by students and colleagues.
Her hobbies included reading, quilting, cooking, and sharing her faith. Her time in the kitchen produced many good meals for her boys, including her pizza and lasagna. She cherished her time with her grandchildren being known as GS (Grandma Shaune). Her involvement at St. Matthew's Church included the bereavement group and Bible study. She has an unwavering faith and led by undeniable example.
Shaune is survived not only by her immediate family but also her mother, Shirley Kennedy; her sisters, Dr. Kathlyn Sue Haddock, Beth McGrath, Patrice Langenfeld, Krista Smith, Annette Mills, and Amy Weisz; her brothers, Brendan Kennedy, Hon Kennedy and Tim Kennedy; sisters-in-law, Jennifer Kay and Natalie Knowlton; brothers-in-law, Wade, Mark, Nick and Kris Knowlton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eric; her father, Lawrence James Kennedy; and her brother, Steve Kennedy. Heaven has been blessed by her passing, and her family looks forward to the day when they can join her in eternal happiness.
In lieu of flowers, Shaune would like friends to make memorial gifts to the American Diabetes Association or the family.