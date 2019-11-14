Miami, Fla.; formerly Sioux City

Sheila Amy Ewing-Wendt, 61, passed away Oct. 21, 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Services will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Radiant Life Church, 2410 W 1st St., Sioux City.

Sheila lived with a strong faith in God; she attended church regularly, and the Bible being one of her most frequent reads. She loved to exercise; her bike was her favorite method. She also enjoyed shopping, singing, dancing, and visiting the beaches of Florida.

She is survived by her children April Mosser, Joey Trammell, and Jeff Trammel; her brother Jeff Wendt and his wife Pat; grandchildren Kayla Mosser, Kevin Mosser, and Taevin Trammell; and other grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents.