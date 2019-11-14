Sheila Amy Ewing-Wendt
0 comments

Sheila Amy Ewing-Wendt

{{featured_button_text}}
Sheila Ewing

Sheila Ewing

Miami, Fla.; formerly Sioux City

Sheila Amy Ewing-Wendt, 61, passed away Oct. 21, 2019.

Services will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Radiant Life Church, 2410 W 1st St., Sioux City.

Sheila lived with a strong faith in God; she attended church regularly, and the Bible being one of her most frequent reads. She loved to exercise; her bike was her favorite method. She also enjoyed shopping, singing, dancing, and visiting the beaches of Florida.

She is survived by her children April Mosser, Joey Trammell, and Jeff Trammel; her brother Jeff Wendt and his wife Pat; grandchildren Kayla Mosser, Kevin Mosser, and Taevin Trammell; and other grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News