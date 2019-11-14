Miami, Fla.; formerly Sioux City
Sheila Amy Ewing-Wendt, 61, passed away Oct. 21, 2019.
Services will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Radiant Life Church, 2410 W 1st St., Sioux City.
Sheila lived with a strong faith in God; she attended church regularly, and the Bible being one of her most frequent reads. She loved to exercise; her bike was her favorite method. She also enjoyed shopping, singing, dancing, and visiting the beaches of Florida.
She is survived by her children April Mosser, Joey Trammell, and Jeff Trammel; her brother Jeff Wendt and his wife Pat; grandchildren Kayla Mosser, Kevin Mosser, and Taevin Trammell; and other grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents.