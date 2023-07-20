Sheila was a lifelong resident of Sioux City and participated in a variety of groups located here. In the 80s she attended church at The Salvation Army where she was also the Art Director for the Community Center and helped organize Siouxland Crafters. In the 90s she was active with Vintage Coaches, a car enthusiast group. She also appeared as Miss Violet, a dancer and Can-Can girl for the old west reenactment group known as Guns and Garters. Occasionally she would take trips with the other dancers to an area along the Mississippi river known as Prairie du Chien, Wis., an area which appealed to her greatly. In more recent years she embraced quilting. Collecting patterns and bolts of unique fabric, as well as visiting quilt workshops became her passion.