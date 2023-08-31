Sheila Kaye Kelson

Sioux City

In Loving Memory of Shelia Kaye (McCuddin) Kelson. Sheila Kaye (McCuddin) Kelson was born on September 10, 1959 to Gary and Donalda McCuddin. She would end up being the middle of three children (older brother Kent and younger sister Susan (Susie) growing up on Garfield St in Leeds. She was always a friendly and talkative person, making friends easily.

She graduated from North High and then attended Stewarts School of Beauty starting off her Cosmetologist career. After some time spent in Norfolk, Neb., she returned to Sioux City still in the Cosmetology Field working with Stewarts primarily. She met Tad Kelson in the Fall of 1988 and they were married April 22, 1989. After some time spent living in Norfolk, Va. courtesy of the U.S. Navy, they returned back to Sioux City for a few years before spending 17 years living in Lakeland, Fla. where she entered the Early Childhood Care and Education field. During that time, she did obtain her Center Director Credentials and worked in private Child Care Facilities ending her time down there with 9 years working for the Polk County School Board as a Head Start Paraprofessional.

Later she and her husband moved back to Sioux City in Summer of 2017 to be closer to her Family here in the Midwest. During her life she had many interests, primarily in the crafts, including sewing, stamping and card making, along with Quilting. What perhaps gave her the greatest pleasure was her family though. Her sons, grandchildren, as well as immediate relatives. She transitioned from this life on Monday Aug. 28, 2023.

Her immediate family remaining consists of her husband, Tad; two sons, Jacob (Pamela) and Jared; three grandchildren: Vincent, Luke, and Anna; mother, Donalda McCuddin; brother, Kent McCuddin and his family, Susie Wheat (Sister) and her family. Her Father, Gary McCuddin, did transition prior to her passing. Donations in Lieu of Flowers can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at https://www.lbda.org/donate/