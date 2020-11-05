Sheila R. Janssen

Sheila was a member of First Reformed Church, where she quietly used her gifts to support various ministries and help those in need. She enjoyed being creative through crafts, scrapbooking, and sewing. Her genuine interest in others was evident in the thoughtful gifts she gave to friends and family. In recent years, she started and managed her own e-commerce business. She also enjoyed preparing meals and traveling. Above all, she enjoyed being with her family and loved being a grandmother to her seven grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of more than 39 years, Paul of Orange City; four children, Austin Janssen and his wife, Carissa, and their children, Levi, Ty, and Lennon, of Dakota Dunes, Haley and her husband, Greg Altmaier, and their children, Harper, Willow, Juniper, and Rivers, of West Des Moines, Mitchell Janssen and his girlfriend, Jodi Stahl, both of Sioux Falls, and Madison Janssen of Lake City, Iowa; her mother, Beverly Van Abbema of Orange City; a sister and her husband, Rhonda and Terry Miller of Monument, Colo.; a brother and his wife, Steve and Dana Van Abbema of North Liberty, Iowa; a brother-in-law, David Janssen of Omaha; a sister-in-law and her husband, Barbara and Bruce Shostak of Merrifield, Minn.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; and a grandson, Maverick Altmaier.

Memorials may be given to Opportunity Living in Lake City, an intermediate care facility that is home to Maddy.