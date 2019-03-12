Sioux City, formerly South Sioux City
Shelly E. Franco (Ferdig), 59, of Sioux City, formerly of South Sioux City, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at her residence.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will follow the service in the Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Shelly was born Feb. 23, 1960, in Sioux City, the daughter of Gayle and Joyce (Stingley) Ferdig. She graduated from South Sioux City High School. Shelly married Dalbert Franco in Elk Point, S.D. Dalbert passed away in 1995. She was blessed with two sons. She worked at IBP before becoming a caretaker for her parents until they passed away.
She loved spending time with her family, and adored her grandchildren. She also enjoyed boating, family gatherings, and she loved long car rides with her dog, Shadow.
Survivors include her sons, Brian (Katie) Ferdig of Jefferson, S.D., and Justin (Amber) Franco of Sioux City; grandchildren, Tasha, Jason, Madison, Andrew, and Dominic; one great-granddaughter, Hayden; a brother, Curt (Connie) Ferdig of North Sioux City, S.D.; sister-in-law, Kathy Ferdig of Sioux City; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Shadow.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gayle and Joyce Ferdig; her husband, Dalbert Franco; a brother, Terry Ferdig; and nephew, Bryce Ferdig.