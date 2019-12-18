Sioux City
Shelly J. Grover, 58, of Sioux City, entered into rest Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Shelly Jane Murdock, the daughter of Roy and June (Heaton) Murdock, was born on March 29, 1961, in Sioux City. She received her education from West High School. Shelly went to work in customer service at Walmart, and later was employed at Gateway for 10 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Shelly then went back to school at Western Iowa Tech Community College and received her bachelor’s degree in accounting. She worked for Nolles and later for Center for Siouxland.
Shelly enjoyed yard work, gardening, knitting, crocheting and going for walks with her niece, Tina, and their dogs. Shopping with her daughter, Anita, and daughter-in-law, Charlee, was her girl get-away time. She loved it when her son, Scotty, would come over and spend time with her helping with things around the house, though she could do some of it on her own she loved the feeling of her baby taking care of his mom. It meant everything to Shelly watching her grandbabies growing up reaching new milestones and achievements. She was always so proud of them all. She loved keeping up with her dearest lifelong friends, Jody and her husband, Rod and Joey, eating out at dinners. She also enjoyed traveling to National Parks and camp grounds with her love, Phil. Being in nature with Phil and theirs dogs, Spike and Buddy, was her peace.
Shelly is survived by her soulmate, Phil Albert; children, Anita (Seth) Callahan and Scott (Charlee) Grover; grandchildren, Connor, Ian, Drake, Julian, Axal, and Christian, all of Sioux City; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and 12 siblings.