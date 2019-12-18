Shelly J. Grover

Shelly enjoyed yard work, gardening, knitting, crocheting and going for walks with her niece, Tina, and their dogs. Shopping with her daughter, Anita, and daughter-in-law, Charlee, was her girl get-away time. She loved it when her son, Scotty, would come over and spend time with her helping with things around the house, though she could do some of it on her own she loved the feeling of her baby taking care of his mom. It meant everything to Shelly watching her grandbabies growing up reaching new milestones and achievements. She was always so proud of them all. She loved keeping up with her dearest lifelong friends, Jody and her husband, Rod and Joey, eating out at dinners. She also enjoyed traveling to National Parks and camp grounds with her love, Phil. Being in nature with Phil and theirs dogs, Spike and Buddy, was her peace.