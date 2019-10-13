Sioux City
Shelly R. Martens, 56, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Mater Dei Parish, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Shelly Rae Martens was born on Nov. 26, 1962, in Sioux City, to Marven and Shirley (Eufers) Martens. She attended school at Immaculate Conception Grade School and Bishop Heelan High School, where she graduated in 1981. She attained her bachelors of arts in accounting from Briar Cliff University. She spent 12 years as an accountant with First Federal Bank, and in later years, worked for both Fareway and K-Mart. She was currently employed at Walgreens.
Shelly was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church throughout her life, and was incredibly proud of her strong faith and relationship with the Lord our Father.
She is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Martens; uncle, Bedford "Bep" Robinson; uncle, Dan McCarthy; uncle, Dwaine and aunt, Marjeanne Gastro; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marven and Shirley Martens.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Shelly’s dear friends, Mary and Madonna.