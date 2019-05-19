Sioux City
Sherri Ann Twiford, 67, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her home.
Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will begin 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Sherri was born in Le Mars, Iowa, on June 20, 1951, daughter of Leonard and Alice (Hintz) Harrison.
Sherri was raised in the Catholic faith. She married Bert Twiford in 2007. She worked at Hy-Vee for 32 years before retiring. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel, especially to Hawaii. Her cats and birds were very special to her.
Survivors include her husband; daughters, Melissa Welter and LouAnn Rice; son, Justin Twiford; 14 grandchildren; and sister, Linda Schwartz.
Sherri was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers.