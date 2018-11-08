Fremont, Neb., formerly Sioux City
Sherry A. Garfield, 77, of Fremont, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Memorial Cemetery, Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Moser Funeral Home in Fremont. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Sherry was born on Aug. 8, 1941, to Raymond and Dorthey (Derr) Martens. She was baptized at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. She grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School.
She married LeRoy Garfield on Sept. 10, 1965. She lived in Minneapolis until 1970 and then moved to Sioux City. She moved back to Fremont in 1984. Sherry worked various places including the Fremont Hospital in the IT department, where she retired in 2007.
She loved volunteering for the Women's Auxiliary and the American Red Cross. She especially enjoyed ancestry, cooking, baking, and spending a great amount of her time with grandchildren. She was a classy and generous woman who always welcomed people into her home in their time of need.
She is survived by her children, Bart Garfield (Pat) of Fremont, and Ginger Garfield (Bob Gramlich) of Fremont; grandchildren, Andre'a Keeler (Dylan Martinez), and Madison Carlson of Fremont; siblings, Eloise Livermore of Fremont, and Larry Martens (Sharon) of Fremont.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, LeRoy Garfield; parents, Raymond and Dorthey Martens; and brother, Ranny Martens.
Memorials may be directed to the American Red Cross.